How to wean a cat to climb into the trash: what does such a habit indicate

Many cat owners may be surprised to notice that their well-groomed pets are suddenly interested in litter. This surprising habit may be related to the need for attention and hunter instincts in cats.

First of all, it's important to understand why a cat might be digging through the trash, writes Glavred. The answer lies partly in their need to interact with you. In particular, cats may perform different actions, such as turning objects over, which would be an attempt to attract attention.

When a cat makes its way to the litter box, it may be interested in its contents. They may pick out different items such as paper, cotton swabs, plastic containers, particularly through texture or odor. Some cats also love various food scraps and personal hygiene items.

Avoiding this habit will not only provide aesthetic order, but also protect against the possible introduction of parasites such as cockroaches. However, it is important to approach cat education with sensitivity.

One way to prevent this is to install a bolt on the kitchen countertop door where the litter box is located. This will prevent the cat from opening it.

It is also important to remove meat scraps from the house as soon as possible, as this can attract cats' attention due to the odor. It is also important to pay more attention to your furry friend, play and interact with them to avoid the feeling of "abandonment" that can lead to this behavior.

