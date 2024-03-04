How to wean a cat from chewing on houseplants: reliable life hacks

Are your favorite houseplants suffering again from your furry pet's sharp teeth? Don't be in a hurry to get upset! There are several effective ways to wean your cat off the bad habit of eating flowerpots.

Remember that the only way to wean a cat off a bad habit is with patience, perseverance, and love.

Why do cats chew on houseplants?

They need the grass to remove their hair. Cats that don't receive special hair removal products look for alternative sources. And your green friends are the first in line!

They are just curious. Cats are explorers by nature. And what could be more interesting than exploring a new "bush" on the windowsill?

So how do you wean a cat off this bad habit?

1. Offer an alternative.

Cat grass. Buy or grow special grass for cats. It is safe for the animal and will help it remove hair from the stomach.

Hair removal paste. Add a special paste to the cat's diet to help it get rid of hair naturally.

2. Make the flowerpots unattractive.

Smear the flowerpots with a balm with an unpleasant odor for cats. For example, with citrus essential oils.

Cover the shelves with flowerpots with foil. Cats do not like the rustling of foil, so it will be unpleasant for them to approach the flowerpots.

3. Be patient.

Don't scold your cat for chewing on flowerpots. This can only make the situation worse.

Persevere with your chosen methods, and over time, your cat will learn to stop the habit.

4. Consult a veterinarian.

If nothing helps, your cat may have a health problem that is causing this behavior.

