Modern gardeners are increasingly abandoning chemicals in favor of natural methods of improving their crops. One of these effective ways is to use soap scum, old pieces of soap, which can significantly improve the yield and protect plants from pests.

This approach to the use of soap scum will not only scare away pests with its aroma, but also provide safe and gentle plant protection, writes noviydoctor. This simple and natural method will help you get a rich harvest without the use of chemicals. Thus, you can keep your garden healthy and environmentally friendly using natural solutions.

Benefits of using washings in the garden

Safety for plants and animals: Saponification is safe for plants, fruits, and pets, making it a great choice for environmentally conscious gardeners. Efficiency: This natural method has long been used by experienced gardeners and has proven to be effective.

Materials needed for the preparation of the wash

Pieces of used soap

Mini fabric bags

Wire or cord

A knife

Wooden pegs

A hammer

The process of preparing and applying the soapsticks

Separation of the soap pieces: Separate the soap bars into smaller pieces and place each piece in a separate mini-bag. Tying the pouch: Tie the pouch with a string, leaving a ring for hanging. Preparing the pegs: Use a hammer to drive wooden pegs along the border of the garden. Create hanging points: Use a knife to make small indentations in the top of each peg. Hanging the bags: Hang the bags from the ring on each peg.

