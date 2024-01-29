Shower owners know how difficult it is to get rid of soap scum, limescale, and stains on the glass. Usually, they have to use chemicals that are not always safe for health.

But there is one simple and eco-friendly life hack from the Telegraph website that will help you make your shower stall sparkling clean. Green tea can also be used to clean other surfaces in the bathroom, such as tiles, sinks, and bathtubs.

You will need:

Green tea bag

Water

Pulverizer

Microfiber cloth or newspaper

(Optional) An old toothbrush

What to do:

Brew a green tea bag and let it cool. Pour the cooled tea into a spray bottle. Spray the product on the walls of the shower. Rub the glass with a microfiber cloth or newspaper in a circular motion. For stubborn stains, you can use an old toothbrush. Rinse with water (optional).

Why green tea?

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and chlorophyll, which have cleansing properties. It is also safe to use on glass and other surfaces.

