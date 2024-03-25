Leather products are not only fashionable, but also practical. Shoes, bags, and outerwear made of genuine leather last much longer than their substitutes because they are stronger, more durable, and have a better appearance.

However, high quality comes at a price. Therefore, in order not to spend money on fakes, it is important to be able to distinguish genuine leather from artificial leather. TSN writes about this.

Here are some simple ways to help you make the right choice:

Pay attention to the price. Genuine leather cannot be cheap. If you see a shoe or bag at a very low price, it is probably a fake. Check the tag. It should clearly say "genuine leather". Avoid products with labels such as "eco-leather," "vegan leather," or "regenerated leather." Inspect the product. Genuine leather has a texture that is not uniform and has small pores and wrinkles. Artificial leather is usually smooth and shiny. Check the elasticity. Genuine leather bends and stretches easily without leaving creases. Do a water test. Put a few drops of water on the surface of the product. Genuine leather will absorb water and darken slightly, while artificial leather will not. Use fire (with caution!). If you hold a lighter to genuine leather, it will not be damaged, only slightly discolored. Artificial leather, on the other hand, will begin to melt and emit an unpleasant odor.

Remember that none of these methods are 100% guaranteed. The best way to make sure that you are buying a genuine leather product is to go to trusted stores and brands.

Here are some more tips to help you make a successful purchase:

Do not buy leather goods at flea markets or in dubious stores.

Inspect the product carefully. Make sure there are no defects, divergent seams, or uneven coloring.

Ask the seller for a quality certificate.

Don't rush into the purchase. Try on shoes or clothes to make sure you are comfortable.

