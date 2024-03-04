Spring update: how to refresh your home interior after winter

As soon as we took down the Christmas tree, spring came, and the house needs to be refreshed. You don't have to spend a lot of time on repairs. A few simple life hacks will make the interior look fresh and cozy. Better Homes & Gardens writes about it.

Daily video

Bedroom

Instead of heavy winter blankets, choose a light version, as well as bedding made from natural fabrics. Bright pastel colors or classic linens will emphasize the feeling of lightness and comfort.

Lighting

Update the lampshades by choosing the right shape and size. Experiment with colors and textures to emphasize the style of the room.

Walls

Instead of winter landscapes, place spring nature paintings or abstracts with bright accents. Change the frames or create your paintings.

Decorative pillows

Choose new covers with playful prints and pastel colors for your sofa or bed.

Flowers

Fresh seasonal flowers in a beautiful vase will be a great addition. Create bouquets from freshly cut stems.

Fragrances

To create a cozy atmosphere, light candles or turn on an aroma diffuser with light spring notes: sea freshness, wildflowers.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!