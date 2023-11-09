How to clean a thermos from the inside without any extra effort: a simple life hack

A thermos is an important item for those who travel frequently or spend time on the road. It keeps drinks or food warm for a long time, which is especially important in cold weather. Recently, more and more people have been using thermoses or thermal cups outside to enjoy hot drinks in any weather.

However, one of the problems with using a thermos is that it cannot be cleaned effectively inside. The quality and taste of the drink can depend on sediment and contaminants. A simple and effective life hack can solve this problem, according to prostoway.

Pour very hot water into a thermos. Add 2 tablespoons of baking soda. Close the thermos, shake it a little and leave it for 5-7 hours. After the time, open the thermos and add a tablespoon of rice. Close it again and shake it well. Pour out and rinse with clean water several times.

This simple method allows you to get rid of the plaque on the walls of the thermos, leaving it clean and ready for traveling or walking. This simple life hack allows you to extend the life of your thermos and keep it comfortable to use.

