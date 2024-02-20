How to clean stains from a cutting board: life hack with lemon

The more often we use a cutting board, the faster it loses its attractive appearance as it dulls and becomes stained. This item is a favorite breeding ground for germs in the kitchen.

However, you don't have to throw away a stained board and buy a new one right away. There is an easy way to restore its neat appearance without using household chemicals. Surprisingly enough, an ordinary lemon will help, the Express newspaper writes.

How to clean the board with lemon

Cut the lemon in half, sprinkle salt on the stains on the board, and moisten them with lemon juice. Leave this mixture on for about 5 minutes and then rinse it off. And the cutting board is as good as new again!

Few people know that lemon is a great helper in cleaning. It helps to get rid of stubborn stains and dirt in the kitchen in no time.

So now, instead of buying a new board, use this amazing method. With the help of lemon, you can easily make it look neat!

