How to clean stains from a down jacket without washing: an effective method

In winter, down jackets with high collars are an indispensable element of your wardrobe. However, they have one significant drawback: they easily leave traces of cosmetics. Foundation, lipstick, gloss - all this can spoil the appearance of the garment. TSN writes about this.

Daily video

If you don't want to wear a scarf to protect your collar from cosmetics, you can use a simple way to remove stains.

You will need:

2 cotton pads

Micellar water

Read also: The designer revealed the secret of how to choose the perfect down jacket (photo)

Instructions:

Moisten one cotton pad with micellar water. Apply it to the cosmetic stain for a few seconds. Wipe the stained area with a second cotton pad.

The makeup mark should dissolve and disappear.

To prevent cosmetics from leaving marks on the down jacket, repeat the procedure every other day. However, be careful with micellar water to avoid stains on your clothes.

As a reminder, we have already written how to wash a down jacket correctly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!