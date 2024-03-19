Time is relentless not only for people but also for household appliances. Even the most modern and high-quality irons can eventually accumulate unpleasant carbon deposits that can ruin clothes when ironed. However, you don't have to buy a new appliance right away because there are effective ways to clean the sole of the iron from unwanted deposits using common household products that you probably have in your home.

There are some useful tips on how to get rid of soot on the sole of the iron on a budget. TSN writes about it.

Baking soda

Baking soda is a versatile home remedy that can also be useful for cleaning the iron. Prepare a paste mixture of 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of water and apply it to the dirty surface of the sole. Leave on for a few minutes and then wipe thoroughly with a paper towel or sponge. Repeat the process if necessary.

Hydrogen peroxide

Dip a cotton pad or cloth in hydrogen peroxide and wipe the sole of the iron thoroughly. Thanks to its oxidizing properties, peroxide will help dissolve and remove any carbon deposits that remain on the cloth. For best results, you can clean the iron several times. Finally, be sure to wipe the soleplate with a clean, damp cloth.

Acetic acid

Vinegar is another effective tool for removing carbon from the iron. Dip a cotton pad in vinegar and wipe the sole thoroughly. To enhance the effect, you can prepare a solution of vinegar and ammonia in equal proportions (1:1) and use it to wipe the iron with a cotton pad. The dirt will start to disappear immediately. Finish the procedure by wiping the sole with a damp cloth.

Paraffin wax

If you have a paraffin candle on hand, you can also use it to clean your iron. Wrap it in a cotton cloth and wipe the heated surface of the soleplate. It is better to hold the iron over a newspaper or sheet of paper as the melted paraffin wax can drip. This method is not recommended for irons with steam vents as paraffin wax can get inside.

By following these simple instructions and having common household products at hand, you can easily clean the sole of the iron from soot and continue to use your favorite appliance safely. You don't need to spend money on a new iron or expensive specialized cleaning products. It's smart enough to use the materials you probably have at home.

