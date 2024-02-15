How to clean a kitchen sponge from grease: an effective lifehack

Dishwashing sponges are indispensable helpers in the kitchen. They are excellent at dislodging the foam from detergents and wiping dishes, but they absorb a lot of grease and dirt.

However, over time, sponges get dirty, lose their shape and become unpleasant to the touch. But do not hurry to immediately throw them away - the sponge can be easily renewed and used for a long time. Together with " UNIAN " we will tell you about two cheap ways to clean sponges to make them last longer and help you save money.

How to get rid of grease and dirt from a dish sponge

For the first method, you will need 2 tablespoons of common salt. Dissolve in 2 cups of boiling water and soak the sponge there overnight. In the morning, thoroughly rinse the kitchen sponge under running water - and you can continue to wash dishes with it.

The second method requires bleach. Dilute 1 cup of bleach in 4 liters of hot water. Dip the sponge in the resulting solution for 10-15 minutes. After that, rinse it thoroughly under running water until all the dirt is gone.

These are such simple and inexpensive tricks will help to renew the old dirty sponge and prolong its use, saving money for a new one.

