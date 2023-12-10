How to clean your TV screen from stains without leaving scratches: simple tips

Despite the fact that TV is giving way to computers and smartphones, many people still use TV to watch their favorite programs. To keep your TV working longer and the image of high quality, you need to regularly wipe the screen from dust and dirt.

Experts from Santeplusmag have told us how to wipe the screen properly so as not to scratch it or damage the surface.

To wipe the screen, you need a microfiber cloth. This is the easiest and safest way. A damp microfiber cloth does not contain abrasives and will not damage the screen surface.

Turn off the TV. Wipe the screen with a damp microfiber cloth in a circular motion. Dry the screen with a dry microfiber cloth.

If the screen is stained, a solution of white vinegar and water may help. This method is suitable for more soiled screens. White vinegar has disinfectant properties and can help remove even the most stubborn stains.

Mix equal parts white vinegar and water. Dip a cloth in the solution and wipe the screen in a circular motion. Dry the screen with a dry microfiber cloth.

Demineralized water. This method is suitable for very dirty screens. This water does not contain salts that can leave streaks on the screen.

Pour demineralized water into a spray bottle. Spray the water onto a microfiber cloth. Wipe the screen in a circular motion.

Experts add that before wiping the screen of any device, always unplug it from the outlet, use light movements and avoid pressing the screen.

Avoid using abrasive cleaners as they can damage the surface of the screen. Avoid using sponges with an abrasive texture or paper towels. These items can also damage the surface.

By following these tips, you can keep your TV screen clean and in good condition.

