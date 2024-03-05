Air grills are becoming more and more common in kitchens thanks to their ability to cook with minimal oil, which is good not only for your health but also for your wallet. However, even with this cooking method, the appliance's bowl inevitably gets dirty during operation.

Some models of air grills have design features that make them difficult to clean thoroughly. We'll share a tricky way to help you easily clean hard-to-reach places on your air grill without using brushes or other tools. The Telegraph writes about it.

A way to easily clean the air grill:

To wash the bowl of the device, it is recommended to use dishwasher tablets, which can also be used for various household chores.

Simply put one or more tablets in the air grill bowl and cover them with hot water. Let it work for about 15 minutes. After that, drain the water – you'll see how easy it is to remove dirt, even from hard-to-reach places.

To be safe, wipe the surface with a sponge and detergent, and then rinse the bowl thoroughly with running water.

Wipe the outer body of the appliance with a damp cloth. Be sure to disconnect the air grill from the mains before cleaning.

Never use wire sponges or abrasive products to clean the aerogrill to avoid damaging the appliance.

