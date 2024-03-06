How to prune an apricot after winter to get a rich harvest

Do you want your apricot to delight you with generous fruits? Then it is important to prune it correctly! Pruning fruit trees is an important part of growing a new crop.

Daily video

By following these tips from the noviydoctor website, you can properly prune your apricot and get a rich harvest of delicious fruits.

Read also: When and how to plant grapes to get an incredible harvest: tips from summer house residents

Why is pruning so important?

saves plant energy

directs growth to new buds and stalks

increases flowering and fruiting

creates an open crown for better light and air penetration

When to prune apricot?

The best time for pruning is early spring before flowering (March to April).

How to prune an apricot correctly?

Remove all dead, dry, and damaged branches. Choose one strong upright branch as a crown. Cut off competing branches, especially those growing vertically upwards. Form an open crown: Remove branches that grow in the middle of the crown or downward.

Remove branches that compete for space and light. Prune branches with bud blisters to a healthy log. Do not cut branches that may be affected by spring frosts.

Important!

Different apricot varieties may have different pruning needs.

Always follow the general principles of pruning and take into account the characteristics of your tree.

As a reminder, UAportal has already written about how to grow tulips in egg trays.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!