How to detect that a person is lying: what signs to look for

Lying is a common negative habit that can damage relationships and a person's reputation. There is a number of signs that can help you recognize a liar.

Of course, not all of these signs necessarily indicate that a person is lying. However, if you notice in the interlocutor several of them, this may be a reason for suspicion, UNIAN writes.

One of the most obvious signs of lying is inconsistent behavior. For example, a person may describe the same story in different ways, or avoid answering questions directly.

Liars often try to convince the other person that they are telling the truth, so they may provide too many details in their story. These details may be very specific, but they often do not make sense or are not relevant to the situation.

Many people who lie avoid eye contact with the other person. This is because they feel uncomfortable or ashamed to lie.

Lying can cause stress, which can manifest itself in the form of a mismatch between words and emotions. For example, a person may tell a story with a smile, but the eyes will not "smile".

Lying can cause physical signs of stress, such as excessive sweating, trembling hands or blushing.

The voice can also expose a liar. For example, the voice may suddenly become louder, the tone may change, or the person may start talking faster.

