How to disinfect the soil for planting seedlings and why to do it

Immediately after the New Year, many of us start preparing for the new summer cottage season. One of the most important stages of preparation is the disinfection of soil for seedlings.

The soil we buy in stores or prepare ourselves may contain pathogenic bacteria, fungi, and pests. They can harm your plants by causing disease or pest infestation. This is what the Lime writes about.

Therefore, before sowing seeds, the soil must be disinfected.

What are the ways to disinfect soil for seedlings?

There are several ways to disinfect soil for seedlings:

Calcination

The most effective way to disinfect the soil is to roast it in an oven at 200°C for 20-30 minutes. This kills all pathogenic bacteria, fungi, and pests.

However, calcination also kills beneficial microorganisms that are essential for plant growth. Therefore, after calcination, it is advisable to spill the soil with a solution of one of the fungicidal biological products.

Steaming

Steaming the soil is a less effective method than calcination, but it allows you to preserve some of the beneficial microorganisms.

You can steam the soil in an oven, water bath, or microwave.

Fungicide and insecticide treatment

Treating the soil with special fungicidal and insecticidal agents is also an effective way to disinfect.

Both chemical and biological products can be used for treatment.

Freezing

Freezing the ground is the easiest way to disinfect, but it is not very effective.

To disinfect the soil by freezing, it must be kept at a temperature below +18°C for at least a month.

Which disinfection method to choose?

The choice of soil disinfection method depends on your preferences and how confident you want to be that the soil is free of pathogens.

If you want to get the maximum effect, it is best to use calcination. However, you need to be prepared for the fact that some of the beneficial microorganisms will be destroyed.

If you want to preserve the beneficial microorganisms, you can use steaming or dressing with fungicidal and insecticidal agents.

And if you just want to disinfect the soil quickly and easily, you can use freezing.

