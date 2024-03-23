How not to store carrots so that they do not lose their firmness

Carrots are one of the most common vegetables in our kitchen. We use it to make salads, soups, stews, and other dishes.

How to store carrots properly to keep them fresh and crisp for a long time? By following these simple tips from gordonua.com, you can keep your carrots fresh and crisp for several weeks.

Here are some tips:

1. Do not keep carrots in the refrigerator for too long.

The refrigerator is not the best place to store carrots. It can lose moisture, become soft and shrink in size.

2. Do not store carrots in plastic bags.

Condensation appears in plastic bags, which can lead to rotting of the carrots.

3. Store carrots in a cool, dark place.

The best place to store carrots is in a cool, dark, and humid cellar.

4. Store carrots in an airtight container.

This will help them retain moisture and freshness.

5. Trim the greens before storing.

The greens of carrots can draw moisture out of them, so it is better to cut them off before storing.

6. Do not store carrots near fruits and vegetables that emit ethylene.

Ethylene is a gas that can accelerate the spoilage of vegetables. Fruits and vegetables that give off ethylene include apples, bananas, pears, tomatoes, and potatoes.

7. Check carrots regularly.

When storing carrots, it is important to check them regularly. If you notice that the carrots have become soft or have started to rot, it is better to throw them away.

