How to neutralize unpleasant odor in the microwave: Lifehack

Who would have thought that an ordinary orange could become your faithful ally in the kitchen? Thanks to this citrus fruit, you will not only prepare an appetizing homemade marmalade, but also easily clean the microwave and get the maximum benefit from the fruit itself. In addition to cleaning, the microwave will acquire a pleasant aroma. About this writes Telegraf.

The secret lies in the microwave.

Cleaning the microwave: Make a few deep punctures in the peel of the orange, put it in the microwave for 30 seconds. This simple trick neutralizes unpleasant odors and makes it easier to remove outdated dirt. Add a little orange juice to a glass of water and heat for 1-2 minutes to enhance the effect.

Easy juice squeeze: Heat an orange in the microwave for 15-20 seconds. Punctures in the peel will help keep the fruit whole, and the pulp will become more pliable, making it easy to get the most juice.

Easy peeling: Once the orange is heated, the peel comes off easily, releasing the pulp without too much effort.

Remember:

Punctures in the orange: Be sure to make several deep punctures in the peel to prevent the fruit from exploding in the microwave.

Changing the flavor: Reheating can slightly change the flavor of the orange, so take this into account if you plan to use it for culinary purposes.

