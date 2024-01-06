After the holidays, carpets often take on an unpleasant odor. This can be caused by various reasons: food that was eaten on them, animals that walk on them, or simply dust that accumulates in the pile. Dry cleaning carpets is an effective way to get rid of odors, but it can be expensive and inconvenient, especially in winter.

Fortunately, there are several ways to get rid of an unpleasant odor from a carpet at home. One of the easiest and most effective ways is to use baking soda.

Soda as an odor remover

Baking soda has absorbent properties, which means it can absorb odors. To use baking soda to remove odors from your carpet, follow these steps:

Spread the baking soda over the entire surface of the carpet. Leave the baking soda on the carpet for several hours, preferably overnight. Vacuum the carpet to remove the baking soda.

The baking soda will absorb the unpleasant odor and the vacuum cleaner will remove it from the carpet.

Additional flavor

You can use mint tea to add extra flavor to your carpet. To do this, follow these steps:

Dissolve 1/2 cup of baking soda in 1 cup of mint tea. Spread the solution over the entire surface of the carpet. Leave the solution on the carpet for several hours, preferably overnight. Vacuum the carpet to remove the solution.

Mint tea will give the carpet a fresh and pleasant aroma.

These simple methods will help you get rid of unpleasant odors from your carpet without dry cleaning.

