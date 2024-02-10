An unpleasant odor from the kitchen sink can ruin the mood and atmosphere in the kitchen. Clogged pipes are one of the most common causes of this problem. However, don't rush to spend money on chemicals or call a plumber. You can easily deal with the odor with lemon, which is available in almost every home.

The Telegraph writes about it.

Here are two simple methods:

Lemon juice:

Squeeze the juice from half a lemon and pour it down the drain.

Leave it for 20 minutes.

Rinse the sink with hot water.

Citric acid solution:

Dissolve 2 teaspoons of citric acid in 1/2 cup of hot water.

Pour the solution down the drain.

Leave on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse the sink with hot water.

Citric acid has antibacterial properties that help neutralize unpleasant odors.

Benefits of using lemon:

Affordability. Lemon is an inexpensive ingredient that can be easily found in any store.

Safety. Citric acid does not harm pipes, unlike some chemicals.

Effectiveness. Lemon is great for removing unpleasant odors and blockages.

