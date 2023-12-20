How not to freeze in winter outside: simple tips

Winter is the time of year when the risk of frostbite is particularly high. This is especially true for people who are often outside, such as athletes, service workers, children, and the elderly.

Frostbite is tissue damage caused by prolonged exposure to cold. It can lead to loss of sensitivity, redness, swelling, and in some cases, even tissue necrosis, Telegraph writes.

To avoid frostbite, it is important to follow simple safety rules.

Here are some tips to help you protect yourself from frostbite in winter:

Dress warmly. Clothes should be loose so as not to obstruct blood circulation. It is better to wear several layers of clothing than one thick one.

Do not forget about the headgear. The head is one of the largest areas of heat loss, so a hat is very important.

Protect your face and hands. Wear a scarf, gloves or mittens.

Do not drink alcoholic beverages. Alcohol dilates blood vessels, which can lead to hypothermia.

Do not go out in the cold unnecessarily. If you do go out, don't stay too long.

If you do become hypothermic, it's important to take immediate action to keep warm. Here are some quick ways to warm up:

Get moving. Active movement will help keep you warm.

Warm up in warm water. The constant temperature of the water should be around 40 degrees Celsius.

Drink hot tea or coffee. Hot drinks will help warm your body from the inside out.

Apply warm compresses to your face and hands.

Here are some additional tips to help you protect yourself from frostbite:

Check the weather forecast before going outside. If frost is expected, prepare for it in advance.

Listen to your body. If you feel yourself starting to get cold, get back indoors immediately.

If you see signs of frostbite, seek medical attention immediately.

