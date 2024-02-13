Everyone who has a cat knows this problem: furniture is scratched and sometimes even torn. With the help of these tips, you can stop your cat from scratching furniture and keep it safe.

If your cat suddenly starts scratching furniture, it may have a health problem. Consult a veterinarian to rule out medical reasons for this behavior, Meta writes.

Here are some tips to help you wean your cat off scratching furniture:

1. Buy a scratching post. This is the most effective way.

Choose a scratching post that is:

Tall enough for your cat to fully stretch out when scratching.

Sturdy and stable.

Made of a material your cat likes (e.g., sisal).

Placed near furniture that your cat likes to scratch.

You can also put toys or treats on it to encourage your cat to use it.

2. Use scratching sprays or tapes.

Cats do not like the smell of citrus, mint, or lavender.

Therefore, you can spray your furniture with one of these scents.

You can also use double-sided sticky tape.

Cats do not like the sticky feeling on their paws, so they will not want to scratch the furniture covered with tape.

3. Trim your cat's nails regularly.

This will help prevent damage to the furniture.

Trim the claws with a special scratching post.

Be careful not to injure the cat.

4. Play with the cat more.

Cats scratch furniture out of boredom.

Therefore, they need to play a lot.

Buy your cat toys, climbing frames, scratching posts.

Spend time playing with the cat.

