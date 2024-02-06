How to teach your child to make choices: tips to help develop skills

BLOG

Daily video

SOURCE.

How to teach a child to make choices? If you've been making all the choices for your child up to this point, don't expect conscious decisions to be made quickly.

Some tips on how to develop the skill of making choices:

Small choices every day. In the evening, offer several books from which the child can choose which one to read at night. The next time, let them choose what to buy in the store - sweets for tea or a toy. Gradually expand the number and range of choices and move from a limited number of options to complete freedom.