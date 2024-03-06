How to draw freckles without a brush: life hack from fashionistas

Many people dream of freckles. Drawing them is not so easy, but it is possible if you know the right way.

There is one product that will help you to create freckles effortlessly. Let us tell you how to draw freckles with broccoli. This simple method will not take much time. It was featured in Cosmopolitan.

How to make artificial freckles

To do this, you will need a small broccoli inflorescence. Its structure will create a natural effect that cannot be achieved with brushes.

Apply a bronzer or cream sculptor to your hand or palette, then pick it up on the broccoli. Remove excess bronzer. Apply the product to your face with light tapping movements.

It is worth noting that you should not use a lot of bronzer or sculptor. This way, the effect will be more natural. It is also important to clean the broccoli from the cosmetic product before applying a new one.

