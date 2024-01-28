Onions are a delicious and healthy ingredient commonly used in cooking. However, chopping it can be quite unpleasant as it often leads to tearing up.

Onion plants possess a defense mechanism that activates when their tissues are damaged. Enzymes within the cells, responsible for breaking down certain molecules, including amino acids, trigger this mechanism. When tissues are damaged, these enzymes interact, initiating a defense response.

During this reaction, sulfur compounds are formed as a result of chemical reactions. Sulfur atoms are present in the amino acids of onions. When cells are disrupted, they react with enzymes, forming compounds resembling insecticides. This is what causes tearing when cutting onions.

According to SantePlusMag, placing the onion in the freezer for 10 minutes before cutting partially inactivates these enzymes, allowing you to cut onions without tears.

"Many people believe that freezing reduces the nutritional value of vegetables. However, research shows that freezing onions does not significantly impact their nutritional properties. In fact, freezing onions can enhance their taste," the experts state.

They recommend cutting as many onions as needed for a certain period, for instance, a week. Place the onions in the freezer without peeling them for 10-15 minutes. Afterward, take them out and proceed to chop.

Place the chopped onions into resealable bags, remove excess air, and seal them. You can also use airtight containers. This container is helpful in preventing the onion odor from permeating the freezer.

