How to apply makeup on aging skin: a life hack that will make you look irresistible

As you get older, it can be hard to accept that what once suited your face no longer does. You may have used to apply a matte foundation and paint your dark lips, but your beauty routine may have changed over time. Of course, we all have the right to do whatever we like with our faces, but sometimes it's worth recognizing that things change.

The 64-year-old makeup artist shared a tip that can change your makeup routine if you're older or have bags under your eyes.

She advises just one small change that can improve your appearance.

Brenda Burnett, who posts makeup tips on TikTok, shared "one trick that will make a big difference in your eyeshadow."

She encourages you to take a straight-edged brush and run it right along the edge of the eyeshadow, lifting the concealer up and down so that your gaze is directed upward and your eyes look less "foggy."

She then blends the concealer with a thicker brush for an even application, saying that this is very important, especially on mature skin. The concealer she uses is slightly lighter than her actual skin tone, drawing attention to her eyes rather than the skin around them.

