Tired of unsuccessful attempts to draw symmetrical arrows? A famous blogger from TikTok shared a brilliant life hack that will help you make flawless makeup in minutes!

You will need:

eye shadow or pencil

adhesive bandage (not tape!)

Instruction:

Cut a piece of elastic bandage about 25 cm long (for an average face). Stick the bandage on the face so that its center coincides with the tip of the nose, and the ends form an obtuse angle between the eyebrows and the corners of the eyes. Take two small pieces of bandage and stick them on each eyelid along the lash line, connecting with the central bandage to form a triangle. Fill the triangle with eyeshadow or eyeliner, creating an arrow. Carefully remove the bandage. Voila, your arrows are ready!

Why can't you use tape?

Scotch tape can leave small particles of glue on the eyelids that irritate the delicate skin. Adhesive bandage is safer and does not harm the skin.

Additional tips:

For better arrows, use liquid eyeliner.

Before applying eye shadow or pencil, use a makeup base on the eyelids.

Use water-resistant cosmetics to make the arrows last.

Don't be afraid to experiment with the thickness and shape of the arrows to find your perfect look.

