How to easily peel a pomegranate in a minute: a simple and clean method

Pomegranates are a real treat for the palate, but their hard peel can create difficulties in separating the juicy grains. However, with this simple trick you can easily overcome these difficulties and enjoy pomegranates effortlessly, writes OBOZREVATEL.

What you will come in handy is a knife, a bowl and a wooden spoon or similar tool.

Carefully cut off the top of the pomegranate, taking care not to damage the grains. Set the top remotely away from your workspace. Then carefully cut the pomegranate in half, keeping an eye on the inner veins. You will effectively divide the pomegranate into two equal halves. Separate each pomegranate half from the other with your hands and hold one of them over the pith so that the side with the seeds is facing down. Using a wooden spoon or similar tool, firmly strike the back side of the pomegranate. Make sure the seeds fall out easily into the bowl below the pomegranate. Repeat the operation with the other half of the pomegranate.

With this method, you can quickly and easily peel pomegranates from the peel and enjoy juicy grains without the risk of spoiling their structure.

