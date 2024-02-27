Every housewife has a favorite recipe for delicious pancakes. However, in addition to the right recipe, it is also important to know how to fry them properly. Here are some tips from a famous chef on how to make perfect pancakes. If you fry pancakes using this method, they will never stick. Shuba writes about it.

First, heat a frying pan and lightly oil it. Spread the batter evenly over the pan and leave it to fry. When you need to flip the pancake, lightly tap the pan on the stove, gently lift the edges of the pancake with a spatula, and quickly flip it over. After flipping, cook for about 30 seconds.

Gordon Ramsay's recipe for perfect batter

100 g of flour

300 ml of milk

2 eggs

Sugar and salt to taste

Sift the flour, make a well, add the eggs, and slowly pour in the milk, stirring constantly. Let the dough rest for about 15 minutes before frying.

So, follow these simple tips from the professionals to make delicious crispy pancakes!

