How to soften butter quickly and easily: An unusual way

Looking for an effective way to quickly soften butter for your recipe? There is a quick and easy method that takes only 10 minutes.

This was reported by pastry blogger Sally McKenney in an article for The Spruce Eats. She noted that for this method, you will need a microwave and a small amount of water. In addition, it is important to cut the butter into small pieces.

Instructions:

Step 1: Pour two cups of water into a microwave-safe cup or bowl.

Step 2: Put the bowl of water in the microwave for two minutes, or until the water is very hot. At the same time, place the butter pieces in a heatproof bowl or on a plate.

Step 3: Remove the bowl of hot water from the microwave and add the butter. Quickly close the microwave door. At this time, the radiated heat will soften the butter in about ten minutes.

This method works perfectly for any recipe that calls for softened butter. To ensure even heating, you need to properly balance the amount of butter and the size of the plate.

