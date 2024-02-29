How to get rid of snails in the garden: 5 super effective methods

In spring, slugs often appear in the beds. They damage seedlings and young plant sprouts. So in February and March, you should take care of protection against these pests.

Slugs can be caused by a moist environment, fallen leaves, or compost.

Signs of the presence of slugs:

Silvery marks on the soil and plants

Damage to leaves and stems

Loss of seedlings

How to get rid of slugs:

Remove garbage and mulch – slugs hide there. Put out bird feeders or plant flowers to attract birds and beetles, the natural enemies of slugs. Arrange artificial barriers made of eggshells or copper tape. Use beer traps and traps with a salt solution. In extreme cases, use special chemicals.

So, there are many ways to protect the beds from slugs. Protection can be organized in advance, without waiting for the pests to appear.

