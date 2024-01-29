Sometimes it happens that rust can appear on a baking sheet that we use frequently. You can get rid of this problem without chemicals.

This was reported by TastingTable. Instead, ordinary potatoes can help you. The process of removing rust with potatoes has proven to be not only effective but also extremely simple.

All you need to do is cut a potato, add dishwashing detergent to the cut, and rub it on a baking sheet. You can also use baking soda or salt to enhance the effect of the potatoes. Then wash the baking sheet and dry it with a dry cloth.

It is important to note that this method is based on the use of acid contained in potatoes. It dissolves rust well, turning it into iron oxalate, which is then easily washed off with water. This natural and effective way of cleaning is the simplest and most economical method.

Experts also said that there is another way to remove rust on a baking sheet. In particular, sprinkle table salt on the baking sheet and leave it for half an hour. You can also use citric acid, which should be left for two hours. Then wash the baking sheet in the usual way.

