How to get rid of dust on surfaces for a long time: an impressive life hack for housewives

Dust is not only an aesthetic problem but also a potential source of allergies and other health problems. To avoid its accumulation in your home, it is important to follow some simple rules.

There are some effective life hacks that will help you effectively fight dust for a long time. TSN writes about it.

How to prevent dust from settling

Use products that repel dust. These include essential oils, vinegar and oil, fabric softener, special dust removers, and antistatic clothes.

Ventilate the room regularly to help remove dust from the air.

Use microfiber cloths for cleaning. These cloths do not leave streaks or lint, which helps to reduce electrification of surfaces.

Clean from top to bottom. This way, you will avoid spreading dust around the house.

Wet the cloth before cleaning. This will help prevent dust from rising into the air.

Wipe surfaces in the direction of the fabric fibers. This will help to avoid stains.

How to clean properly

Wipe down hard-to-reach areas regularly. These include shelves, corners, openings, ventilation grilles, etc.

Wash the floor more often. This will help remove dust from the lower surfaces that can be a source of dust.

Use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter. This will help trap dust and other small particles inside the vacuum cleaner.

