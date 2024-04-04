How to get rid of mold in pots with seedlings: tips from experienced gardeners

Every summer cottage owner dreams of his plants being strong and healthy. However, sometimes certain problems may arise. For example, mold can suddenly appear in pots with seedlings.

The best solution is to remove the mold immediately and take steps to prevent it from returning. The UAportal team talks about how to do it correctly.

Why does mold appear on seedlings?

Seedlings can become a victim of mold when favorable conditions for its development are created – heat and high humidity. These are ideal conditions not only for the germination of seedlings but also for the development of fungal organisms.

How to get rid of mold:

The first thing to do is to carefully scrape or remove it from the surface of the soil. If your seedlings are covered with film or a cover, it is important to allow fresh air by opening or removing them. The soil should be moist, but not wet. Allow the top layer of soil to dry out before the next watering, but do not allow it to dry out completely. Overwatering can promote mold growth and even kill plants. After all the seeds have germinated if you are using a heating mat, it is best to turn it off. In this way, you will avoid excessive heat, which will promote the growth of mold.

How to avoid re-infection of seedlings

To avoid the re-emergence of mold on plants, it is important to maintain conditions that will promote their health, but prevent the development of fungi and mold.

Here are some tips:

Provide adequate ventilation in the room.

Water the plants from below, not from above, so that the top layer of the soil remains dry and the root system receives enough water.

Make sure there is enough space between plants to allow air circulation and prevent over-saturation.

