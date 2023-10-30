How to get rid of a migraine in just 10 minutes without medication: a reliable method not for everyone

Many people face chronic headaches and migraines, and sometimes medications don't help fully, or they just aren't on hand.

Let's take a look at the details of this method and its important aspects.

Migraine is a type of severe and prolonged headache often accompanied by symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound. Migraines can be very painful and limit an individual's ability to perform daily tasks.

Characteristic signs of migraines include:

A throbbing headache that is usually felt in one side of the head and can last from hours to several days. Increased pain with physical activity. Associated symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, photophobia (sensitivity to light) and phonophobia (sensitivity to sound).

The causes of migraine have not yet been fully researched, but it is known to be related to the dilation and constriction of blood vessels in the brain and the activation of nerve cells.

Lifehack from TikTok for migraine relief

A girl on TikTok suggested a migraine relief method that she personally tried. According to her recommendations, you need to immerse your feet in very hot water, and it is important that they become red. This procedure helps redistribute the blood from the head to the feet, relieving the pressure on the head.

The girl claims that after this method, the pains and migraine are relieved.

Contraindications to the procedure

It is important to consider that not everyone can use this method. If you have varicose veins, arterial occlusion of the lower limbs, skin problems, heart disease or arterial hypertension, you should refrain from this procedure and consult your doctor before using any migraine relief methods.

It is always important to monitor your health and respond to any treatment or relief methods after consulting your doctor.

Caution This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnoses and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

