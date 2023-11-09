How to get rid of hiccups: proven ways and recommendations of experts

Fixing hiccups may be easier than you thought, and here are some simple tips that can help you quickly resolve this nuisance.

Hiccups are a brief spasmodic contraction of the diaphragm, expressed by a characteristic sound. The diaphragm, a muscle that plays an important role in the respiratory process, entails the occurrence of hiccups, forcing the sucking of air when the vocal cords close, writes TSN.

There are several factors that can cause hiccups, including eating quickly, drinking carbonated drinks, stress, and others.

A few simple tips can help you overcome hiccups quickly:

Drink cold water. Drinking cold water slowly and carefully can help you overcome hiccups. Hold your breath. Holding your breath for a few seconds and then slowly exhaling can help you stop hiccups. Gently pull on your tongue. Some irritation may help stop the hiccups. Gently pull your tongue or rub your eyes. Lightly press on your nose. Press lightly on your nose while swallowing, which may help stop hiccups. Lean forward. Lean forward to easily compress your chest and stop the hiccups.

If hiccups last longer than usual or become chronic, it is important to see a doctor for counseling and follow-up treatment. It is also important to avoid situations that can trigger hiccups, such as eating quickly or stress.

In case of hiccups in newborns, some home methods such as giving water or breastfeeding can be used. It is important to avoid methods that can be harmful to the baby, such as intimidation or turning upside down.

Warning: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnoses and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

