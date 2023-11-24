A double chin occurs due to the accumulation of excess fat under the chin, which creates the sensation of an additional layer of skin. This condition can occur for several reasons, but there are various methods to get rid of the problem.

In particular, as santeplusmag writes, you should stop tilting your head when you hold your phone. It is correct to hold the gadget in front of your eyes at a distance of at least 30 cm from your eyes when your head is in a straight position.

There is also the so-called face yoga - 6 simple exercises that will help tighten the skin under your chin and improve your face shape.

Exercise 1 - "kiss"

This exercise is considered the most effective - you need to raise your head and imitate a kiss while looking at the ceiling.

Raise your head to the ceiling and stay still, then press your lips together and pretend to kiss someone. Stay in this position for 5 to 10 seconds.

Then relax your lips and slowly lower your head. Repeat this exercise 15 times in a row.

Exercise 2 - "open mouth"

Look forward and open your mouth as wide as possible. Slowly stick your tongue out as far as possible and hold it for 5 seconds. Remove your tongue and hold your mouth open for another 5 seconds. Repeat the exercise 10 times in a row.

Exercise 3 - "head rotation"

Sit on the floor with your back straight and arms outstretched to the sides of your body. Stretch your neck forward as long as possible. Turn your neck clockwise and hold this position for a few seconds. Return to the previous position and turn your head to the other side. The number of repetitions is 10 times.

Exercise 4 - "tongue sticking"

Sit comfortably with your head looking straight ahead. With your mouth open, make circular movements with your tongue from side to side, up and down, trying to touch the tip of your tongue to your upper lip, cheeks, and lower lip. Move your tongue slowly. It is advisable to do 2 sets of at least 15 repetitions.

Exercise 5 - "smiling"

This exercise is performed in front of a mirror. Keep your head straight and smile as broadly as possible, gritting your teeth. Hold this position for a few seconds. Return to the starting position and repeat this technique 10 to 15 times in a row.

Exercise 6 - "chewing gum"

When you chew gum, you gradually reduce your double chin. In the end, this is not so surprising because you work different muscles in your face and neck while chewing. To do the exercise, you don't have to put gum in your mouth but only pretend to chew it.

