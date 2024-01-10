How to clean the floor perfectly: an effective life hack from housewives

Chemical floor cleaners can be harmful to health and the environment. Fortunately, there are a number of effective and eco-friendly alternatives that can be prepared at home from simple ingredients.

Daily video

Shuba writes about it.

Vinegar

Vinegar is a great floor cleaner due to its acidic nature. It helps remove dirt, grime, and grease without leaving an unpleasant odor.

To prepare a vinegar solution for cleaning floors, mix table vinegar and water in equal proportions. Let the mixture steep for a few minutes. The floor mop should be damp but not wet.

After mopping the floor with vinegar, you can also go over it with a clean cloth to remove any vinegar residue.

Baking soda

Soda is another effective floor cleaner. It helps to remove dirt, grime, and grease, as well as disinfects the floor.

To prepare a baking soda solution for cleaning floors, mix baking soda with water in a 1:3 ratio. Let the mixture steep for a few minutes. The floor mop should be damp but not wet.

After mopping the floor with the soda solution, you can also go over it with a clean cloth to remove any residual soda.

Read also: What to do to significantly save time on washing dishes

Lemon juice

Lemon juice is another natural floor cleaner that helps remove dirt, grime, and grease. It also leaves a pleasant lemon scent on the floor.

To make a lemon solution for cleaning floors, mix lemon juice with water in a 1:2 ratio. Let the mixture steep for a few minutes. The floor cleaning cloth should be damp but not wet.

After mopping the floor with the lemon solution, you can also go over it with a clean cloth to remove any lemon juice residue.

White vinegar

White vinegar is a more concentrated version of table vinegar. It helps remove the most stubborn stains, such as grease stains or soot.

To prepare a white vinegar solution for cleaning floors, mix white vinegar with water in a 1:10 ratio. Let the mixture steep for a few minutes. The floor cleaning cloth should be damp but not wet.

After washing the floor with white vinegar, you can also go over it with a clean cloth to remove any white vinegar residue.

As a reminder, we have already written how to easily clean the floor to a shine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!