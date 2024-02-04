Pots will be perfectly clean: How and why to cook apple peels

Who doesn't like apples? These delicious and healthy fruits are available to us all year round. But did you know that apple peels can be used to solve a serious problem in the kitchen instead of throwing them away?

It turns out that it contains a large amount of acetic acid, which reacts with aluminum. Thanks to this, you can easily get rid of the carbon deposits on the pan and make it shiny again, TSN writes.

How to use apple peels to clean pots and pans?

Cut the peel of 2-3 apples into small pieces. Put the peel pieces in a saucepan. Cover with water. Bring to a boil. Leave for a few minutes.

As a result, the soot will disappear, and your kitchen will be filled with a pleasant apple aroma.

You can make natural apple cider vinegar from them, which is great for cleaning various surfaces.

How to make apple cider vinegar?

Cut the peels into small pieces. Put them in a jar. Pour 1 liter of water with 5 tablespoons of sugar. Cover with cheesecloth. Leave for 2 weeks, stirring daily with a wooden spoon. Strain it.

The vinegar is ready when the peels sink to the bottom and foam appears on the surface.

Apple cider vinegar can also be used to make salads, marinades, and other dishes. You can dry the peels of apples and use them to make tea.

Store apple cider vinegar in a cool place.

