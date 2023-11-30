Peanut butter is a widespread product available in both supermarkets and health food stores. Shuba will tell you how to extend its shelf life.

How to store peanut butter

Peanut butter, even after opening, can be stored for several months in a cool place or in the kitchen cabinet. However, since it is a high-oil product, it is recommended to store it in the refrigerator, where the peanut butter will remain fresh for six months.

What to cook with peanut butter

Peanut butter is usually used as a spread. In the United States, it is often combined with jelly, particularly grape jelly, or jam.

Peanut butter goes well with fresh or processed fruit, can be added to cream, yogurt, sour cream, or custard, and can be used in ice cream. It is a popular ingredient in baked goods and goes well with dark chocolate.

Peanut butter also goes well with salty foods or in a combination of sweet and salty.

