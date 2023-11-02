To avoid overspending on utility bills, you should focus on saving electricity and heating. Saving on heating is straightforward when you follow the correct recommendations.

Daily video

Diatech experts noted that when you leave home for work, you should not turn off the boiler. Instead, you should set it to the minimum temperature so that the rooms continue to receive some heat. There's no need to keep the temperature at the maximum level when you're not at home. The recommended room temperature is 15-17 degrees Celsius.

Read also: Expert Explains How to Stay Warm Effectively When There's No Heating at Home

The experts recommend bleeding excess air from radiators to make them heat up more quickly and evenly.

Additionally, use thermostatic valves that allow you to set the desired temperature for each room in the house. For instance, turn the valve up as high as possible in the bedroom and children's room to make it warmer there. When you leave the house, you can turn off the radiators in the hallway, kitchen, and bathroom.

The experts added that when you leave the house or apartment, the heating doesn't need to run at full capacity continuously. It's sufficient for the radiators to emit enough heat to maintain a certain base temperature.

"Never turn off the heating completely, as this leads to excessive cooling of the premises, ultimately making re-heating the room more energy-intensive," the report states.

The experts added that the "ideal average temperature" in a room should be around 20 degrees. "Each additional degree increases heating costs by about 6%."

Read also: Heating Expert Explains How to Avoid Overpaying for Heat: Pay Attention to Radiators

For a bedroom, an air temperature of 16-18 degrees is recommended; for a hallway, 15-17 degrees are sufficient; for a bathroom, a maximum of 23 degrees, and for a children's room, up to 19 degrees. Experts recommend "turning down the heat" at night. "If you reduce the heating slightly at night, you can save about 6%. In winter, this could lead to a reduction in heating costs of up to 30%," they added.

Finally, the experts summarized that if you're not at home during the day, you should leave the heating on at least in economy mode. If you turn off the heating, your apartment or house will get too cold, and in the evening, you won't have enough time to warm the room to the desired temperature.

As a reminder, we have previously discussed how to stay warm if there is no heating.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!