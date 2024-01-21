How tea bags can help wash windows without streaks: a strange but effective life hack

Everyone knows that white vinegar is a great natural window cleaner. However, for those who can't stand the smell of it, a cleaning expert has shared another kitchen staple that can make your windows perfectly clear.

"Black tea is the best solution for cleaning glass. Not only does it effectively remove dirt and grease, but it also leaves windows shiny and streak-free," the experts from Keen Clean told Express.

Here's how to make a black tea window cleaning solution:

Store used tea bags in a container.Leave 10-15 tea bags in hot water until the mixture turns dark brown.Pour the mixture into a spray bottle.

To use the solution, start by spraying the windows liberally with the solution and wipe off any excess tea with a squeegee. Then use a few sheets of old newspaper to wipe the windows. Wipe from top to bottom or across.

It is noted that tannic acid, which is found in black tea, is a natural detergent that dissolves dirt and grease. It also helps prevent streaks as it forms a thin film on the surface of the glass.

So, the next time you need to clean your windows, don't forget to try this simple and effective method. You'll be surprised how easily and quickly you'll get sparkling, streak-free windows.

