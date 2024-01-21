How to quickly iron clothes without an iron: life hack with a homemade spray

When traveling or in other situations where you can't use an iron, you may have a problem with wrinkled clothes.

Daily video

To deal with this, you can use one of the common methods, such as laying out your clothes on a hanger in a hot bath or using a hairdryer. However, there is another, simpler and more effective way - smoothing a T-shirt with a homemade spray, says @sheetslaundryclub.

Read also: Which is better: an iron or a steamer

What you need to make a spray

To prepare a spray for smoothing T-shirts, you will need:

1/8 cup of water

1/2 teaspoon of fabric softener

A spray bottle

How to prepare the spray

Pour water into a spray bottle. Add fabric softener and shake thoroughly.

How to smooth a T-shirt

Spray the spray on the entire surface of the T-shirt, especially on wrinkled areas. Gently smooth the t-shirt with your hands using a smooth motion.

Tips

You can also use a towel to smooth your T-shirt more effectively. Place the T-shirt on the towel and smooth it with your hands, placing the towel over the wrinkled areas.

If the T-shirt is very wrinkled, you can repeat the procedure several times.

This method of ironing T-shirts without an iron is simple and effective. It will help you to always have your favorite clothes in perfect condition, even if you are traveling or do not have access to an iron.

As a reminder, sometimes careless ironing can leave iron marks on your clothes. That's why we told you how to quickly get rid of such marks on your clothes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!