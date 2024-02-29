How to defrost meat quickly: an impressive life hack

There are often situations when you need to defrost meat urgently. If you use water for this purpose, the piece becomes too watery. The microwave is not always suitable either, as the quality of the meat deteriorates.

Therefore, we offer you an effective way to defrost meat in 10 minutes without losing its properties. This is what Radiotrack writes about.

How to defrost meat quickly:

Dissolve a tablespoon of sugar in warm water (the temperature should be slightly above room temperature so that the meat does not scald). Take the meat out of the package and dip it in this solution for 10 minutes. The piece will become softer and can be easily cut or pounded.

Sugar dissolves ice crystals perfectly, improves the taste of meat, and speeds up the cooking process.

Although salt defrosts faster, it is difficult to remove from the meat. Therefore, it is better to use sugar or take the meat out of the freezer in advance.

