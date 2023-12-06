If you start working on your figure right now, you can safely and easily lose a few extra pounds by the New Year.

TSN has suggested a few steps that can help you quickly lose 10 pounds in 30 days:

Find motivation

Choose a special occasion that will inspire you to work on your weight.

Make a meal plan

Review your diet, avoid unhealthy foods, and eat a balanced diet.

Set realistic goals

Plan your weight loss gradually and avoid aggressive diets in order not to harm your health.

Add physical activity

Combine strength and cardio exercises for maximum effect. Do exercises for different muscle groups.

