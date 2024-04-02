Cleaning the lampshade of a table lamp can seem like a difficult task because it cannot be simply washed or wiped with a damp cloth.

Daily video

However, do not despair! There are simple and effective methods to help you get rid of dust, pet dander and other dirt without damaging delicate textiles. Obozrevatel writes about it.

Life hacks for cleaning the lampshade:

Sticky roller. This is the easiest and most convenient way to clean the lampshade from dust and small debris. Remove the lampshade from the lamp, shake off the dust and run a roller over the entire surface.

Masking tape. This method is similar to using a sticky roller. Stick a strip of masking tape on the lampshade with the sticky side up, then tear it off sharply. Dust and dirt will remain on the tape.

This method is similar to using a sticky roller. Stick a strip of masking tape on the lampshade with the sticky side up, then tear it off sharply. Dust and dirt will remain on the tape. Pet glove. If you have pets, a pet glove can be a great tool for cleaning your lampshade. Just run the glove over the lampshade a few times and then rinse it with water.

If you have pets, a pet glove can be a great tool for cleaning your lampshade. Just run the glove over the lampshade a few times and then rinse it with water. Melamine sponge. This versatile sponge can be used to clean a variety of surfaces, including lampshades. Lightly moisten the sponge with water and run it over the lampshade. The sponge will collect all the dust, wool and cobwebs.

This versatile sponge can be used to clean a variety of surfaces, including lampshades. Lightly moisten the sponge with water and run it over the lampshade. The sponge will collect all the dust, wool and cobwebs. Vacuum cleaner. You can use a vacuum cleaner with a soft brush to clean the lampshade. Reduce the suction power to avoid damaging the fabric.

Removal of stains:

If stains appear on the lampshade, it is better to use special means for cleaning textiles. Oxygen bleach or carpet cleaning spray will do. Before using any product, test on a small, inconspicuous area of the lampshade to make sure it won't discolor the fabric.

Read also: A blogger shares 6 life hacks for cleaning that do not work but only make things worse

Additional tips:

Before cleaning the lampshade, remove it from the lamp.

Work in a well-ventilated area.

Do not use hard brushes or abrasive cleaners as they may damage the fabric.

After cleaning, let the lampshade dry completely.

We will remind you that we have already written about how to speed up the cleaning process.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!