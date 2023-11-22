How to quickly clean food containers from grease: an effective life hack

Storage containers are very convenient. Usually, you can find at least 3-4 of them in every home. There are several proven methods for cleaning plastic dishes, but this life hack has become especially popular thanks to TikTok. The Shuba portal shared this interesting method.

This method effectively removes dirt and prevents grease from accumulating on the surface of containers. To do this, put a paper towel in a dirty container, pour detergent, close the lid, and shake thoroughly. Then wipe the surface with a sponge.

