How to quickly separate the white from the yolk: top 4 effective methods

The successful preparation of many dishes depends on a clear separation of the white and the yolk. We will share with you 5 simple methods that will help you cope with this task easily and without problems.

All of them are easy to perform and will be within the power of even a beginner. Gordon writes about it.

Breaking the shell with a knife:

Poke a knife in the center of the egg to make a small crack.

Crack the egg open and pour the yolk from one half of the shell to the other until the white runs out into the bowl.

Break into a bowl:

Break the egg over a bowl into two equal parts.

Carefully pour the yolk from one half to the other, letting the white drain into the bowl.

Use of hands:

Crack an egg into a small plate.

Carefully pick up the yolk with your hands, as if picking it up from below.

If there is any white left on the yolk, spread your fingers a little so that it runs off.

Spoon with holes:

Crack an egg onto a slotted spoon.

The white will flow through the holes in the bowl, and the yolk will remain in the spoon.

Using a watering can:

Break an egg into a funnel placed over a plate at an angle of 45 degrees.

The white will flow through the funnel, and the yolk will remain on the surface.

Importantly:

Do not beat the egg too hard so as not to damage the yolk.

If you use the transfusion method, be careful not to tear the yolk.

For best results, hands and dishes should be dry.

