Cleaning the kitchen is not just about washing dishes and wiping surfaces. There is an area that is often overlooked but needs regular cleaning – the handles on the doors of the kitchen cabinets and the refrigerator. They appear clean, but they can contain a lot of bacteria. Express writes about this.

After all, it is the handles that are the most "contact point" in the kitchen, which are often touched. Therefore, they should be wiped regularly without resorting to aggressive chemicals. According to the Express, there is a simple and effective way to clean the handles with the help of improvised means.

What you need:

Mild detergent

Water

Ordinary vinegar

Instructions:

Add equal parts warm soapy water and vinegar to an empty spray bottle. Shake and spray the solution directly onto the handles. Wipe with a clean microfiber cloth to remove stubborn dirt.

Avoid using vinegar on marble, granite, or ceramic surfaces. Baking soda with lemon juice is better for brass. Wooden handles can be lubricated with a drop of aromatic oil along with soap or vinegar.

