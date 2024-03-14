How to quickly neutralize the smell of cigarettes in the room: housewives share an effective life hack

Smoking indoors leads to an unpleasant smell of tobacco smoke, the particles of which settle on walls, furniture, and clothing, creating a persistent stench that is undesirable for most people.

Eliminating the musty smoke odor in a home is no less problematic than getting rid of any other pungent odor. Retail outlets offer a wide range of products to combat the smell of tobacco smoke, such as aerosol sprays for rooms or scented candles.

However, such products only temporarily mask the unpleasant odor and their effect is short-lived. Instead, natural methods should be used to effectively solve the problem. Utopia writes about it.

How to minimize the smell of smoke

– The smell of smoke is extremely persistent. Therefore, whenever possible, you should avoid smoking indoors and letting smoke enter your home.

– If someone does smoke in the apartment, be sure to ventilate the room during this time.

– Empty and clean ashtrays regularly.

– In case of accidental smoke, ventilate the room immediately. Rooms where people smoke regularly should be ventilated at least three times a day for 10 minutes.

Natural remedies to remove smoke odor

Hot lemon

Lemons are one of the most versatile natural remedies with a wide range of applications. Thanks to their intense fresh aroma, they effectively neutralize the smell of smoke.

Halve the lemon and then cut the halves into 4-6 slices. Pour boiling water over the slices. Place the container with the lemon in the smoky room.

Depending on the size of the room, several bowls or repeated treatments may be necessary.

Vinegar is one of the best-known all-purpose remedies that is also effective in removing smoke odors.

Mix 5-8 drops of vinegar with 300 ml of water. Bring the mixture to a boil. Pour the hot liquid into a heat-resistant container and place it in the smoky room.

Coffee

Pour 3-4 tbsp of ground coffee into a bowl. Pour boiling water over the coffee powder. Place one or more bowls of coffee in the smoky room, depending on the size of the room.

